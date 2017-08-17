New name builds on tradition of care and respect

In Bundaberg, Bolton Clarke supports hundreds of people in residential aged care, independent living units and many more through at home support services.

RSL Care services in Bundaberg, comprising of the Fairways residential, retirement communities and at home support services, will have a new name and a new look this month.

The organisation will now be known as Bolton Clarke, a name that honours two key pioneers in community service whose values helped to shape the organisation and continue to drive its purpose.

In Bundaberg, Bolton Clarke supports hundreds of people in residential aged care, independent living units and many more through at home support services.

"The name we have chosen gives us a new identity that is true to where we have come from and allows us to communicate the depth and breadth of our organisation under a single banner,” CEO Stephen Muggleton said.

"From the beginning, we have provided flexible and responsive care and support in a range of settings,” he said.