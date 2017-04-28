New mural for the Brewhouse

COMING TO A WALL NEAR YOU: Lauren Cheers, Jack Milbank and Andrew Clark in front of the Brewhouse wall where Instagram-style images of local growers and producers will feature.

THE search for businesses to star in a culinary mural is on.

To further Bundaberg's position on the culinary tourism menu, the Brewhouse has teamed up with Creative Regions, Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism and the Bundaberg Regional Council to showcase the region's pallet in a mural and they need local businesses to feature in it.

The Brewhouse's Jack Millbank said two walls of the Brewhouse car park would become a canvas for local artist Mark Terry as he portrays six to eight businesses in a one metre by one metre square that will display everything unique to them.

"The wall will be work-shopped by whoever agrees to be on there,” Mr Millbank said.

"The concept is to do a food trail of the Burnett River, or a cycle track, starting at the coast and finishing in the city, with all the food vendors as little Instagram squares.

"We've got space for the initial eight and the capacity for 16.”

Mr Millbank said the mural would be more than just a painting as they intended to incorporate technology into the artwork.

There'll be QR codes at the bottom of each square, which will give tourists directions to the businesses featured in the mural.

Mr Millbank said he's hoping to have enough business interested by the end of next week in order tohave the mural unveiled at Brewfeast.

For more information or to see your business act as the face of local food tourism, email Creative Regions via: shelley@ creativeregions.com.au