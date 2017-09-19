New moon behind high tides around the coast

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

HAVE you noticed the tides are a little higher than normal this week?

That's because the new moon phase comes in to play today, bringing with it a high of 3.25m on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

It will slowly drop off again in the coming days.

For those unfamiliar with the sight of a new moon, you're not missing a thing as it is not visible in the sky at this time.

The moon will slowly start to increase in visibility from tomorrow, showing 5%, and up to 10% on Friday.

This will continue until the full moon on October 6.

The high tides will also start to become lower with 3.17m on Thursday and 3.04m on Friday, down to 2.86m on Saturday at Burnett Heads.

The highest tide Bundaberg had during winter this year was 3.50m on June 24, and the highest all year was 3.52m on January 13.