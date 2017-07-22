New mobile towers for Flynn

PHONE reception in Avondale, Gooburrum and Winfield will improve with new mobile phone towers announced yesterday.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd welcomed the announcement by Optus of $1 billion investment strategy to improve mobile coverage across the country.

The investment includes plans to construct 500 new base stations - including 114 under the Australian Government's Mobile Blackspot Programme - five of which will be in Flynn.

"It's exciting to see Optus planning to invest so heavily in rural and regional mobile coverage," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Competition is something our rural customers simply haven't had from the major providers which is a key reason for the government's Mobile Blackspot Programme.

"I'm sure the communities of Avondale, Gooburrum, Winfield, Gracemere, and Bouldercombe will be please to know the future holds improved mobile service and competition for their dollar."

Mr O'Dowd said he had had now secured funding for 24 mobile stations in Flynn.