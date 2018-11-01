Menu
350 new jobs as mine gets green light

by Stephanie Bennett
1st Nov 2018 1:53 PM
ABOUT 350 new jobs will be created in central Queensland following the State Government giving the green light to a new Bowen Basin mining project.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham today announced a mining lease for Fitzroy Australia Resources' Ironbark No. 1 mine in north Queensland, about 35km north-east of Moranbah.

Dr Lynham said the project would provide jobs for up to 20 years in the region, with up to 350 operation staff to be employed at the project, plus 160 contractors during construction.

"Ironbark No.1 comes on top of the 13 committed resources projects in Queensland with a combined capital value of more than $9.4 billion across multiple commodities," he said.

"Another 42 projects are at feasibility stage, with a combined capital value of more than $65 billion, again, across multiple commodities."

The operation was expected to produce up to six million tonnes per annum of mine coal, mostly coking coal, with first production scheduled for early 2020.

Fitzroy Australia Resources acquired Ironbark No.1, neighbouring Carborough Downs mine and the Broadlea project from Brazilian mining giant Vale in November 2016.

Company chief executive officer Grant Polwarth said Ironbark No.1 was the first step in realising the potential in the company's portfolio in the region, with its assets including 98,0000 hectares of tenement holding in the Bowen Basin.

"This approval allows us to pursue our vision for the expansion of Fitzroy, providing opportunities to our existing workforce, the local community and the region more broadly," Mr Polwarth said.

