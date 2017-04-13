New 'mini-roundabout' proposed for busy Bargara intersection

Bundaberg Regional Council is seeking comments on the proposed construction of a mini-roundabout at the intersection of Bauer and See Sts. Photo Contributed

A NEW mini-roundabout at a busy Bargara intersection and a 20kmh shared zone could change traffic conditions at the coastal suburb if the proposal goes ahead.

Bundaberg Regional Council is seeking comments on the proposed building of a mini-roundabout at the intersection of Bauer and See Sts.

On its Facebook page the council says "the roundabout will reduce the entry speed of vehicles in the streetscape area of Bauer St, which will be turned into a 20kmh shared zone".

"The mini-roundabout will better control present and future traffic flow and will easily accommodate large passenger cars, and larger trucks will be able to traverse the raised concrete circle which will be designed to withstand these forces."

If you have any concerns or wish to comment on the proposed roundabout and speed zone, phone the council's roads and drainage team on 1300 883 699 or, email RoadsDrainage-Bargara@bundaberg.qld.gov.au, by COB on Wednesday, May 3.