New mini roundabout not that costly, says councillor

A PROPOSED "mini roundabout” at Bargara has got the coastal town talking, so much so Councillor Greg Barnes wanted to clear up a few points.

Much of the talk about the proposal for intersection of Bauer and See Sts was "off the mark”, according to Cr Barnes.

He said the majority of commentators on social media were wrong in relation to purpose and cost.

"As this area of Bargara develops, we want to encourage more pedestrians to enjoy this section of Bauer St, Cr Barnes said.

However, there are safety concerns with the speed of vehicles which enter this area without any restriction,” he said.

"While this intersection currently operates quite satisfactorily due to moderate traffic movements there is some confusion with turning traffic on the opposing approaches to See S and this issue will only increase in the short to medium term.

Councillor Greg Barnes

Cr Barnes said a mini roundabout could address both concerns at a cost little more than that of a double driveway.

He said he was pleased council staff had began initial scoping work, with markings delineating the extend of the roundabout.

"This has provided council technical staff with a great overview on how the mini roundabout could operate and how it could assist in prioritising traffic movements at the intersection.

"While we had upwards of 20 people commenting on council's Facebook page, and many more on other community Facebook pages, the number of people actually taking time to respond via a formal submission to council was just 8.

"Six of those responses were not supportive of the initiative and the majority cited cost factors.”

Cr Barnes said the mini roundabout could help in bringing down the speed of vehicles travelling eastbound along Bauer St before they enter the proposed "shared zone” area.

"Drivers will need to transition from a 60kmh road environment to a 50kmh speed limit and reduce to 20kmh in the shared zone,” he said.

"Turning heavier vehicles would be able to drive over the edges and would not occupy any more room on the road that they do under existing conditions.

"Now that there are indicative markings on the road, I invite any interested resident to examine the site for themselves and let council know your comments.”

For more information, phone 1300 883 699.