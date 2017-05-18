22°
News

New mini roundabout not that costly, says councillor

18th May 2017 1:36 PM
CHANGING LANES: The mini roundabout will be built at the intersection of Bauer and See Sts in Bargara.
CHANGING LANES: The mini roundabout will be built at the intersection of Bauer and See Sts in Bargara. Jay Fielding

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PROPOSED "mini roundabout” at Bargara has got the coastal town talking, so much so Councillor Greg Barnes wanted to clear up a few points.

Much of the talk about the proposal for intersection of Bauer and See Sts was "off the mark”, according to Cr Barnes.

He said the majority of commentators on social media were wrong in relation to purpose and cost.

"As this area of Bargara develops, we want to encourage more pedestrians to enjoy this section of Bauer St, Cr Barnes said.

However, there are safety concerns with the speed of vehicles which enter this area without any restriction,” he said.

"While this intersection currently operates quite satisfactorily due to moderate traffic movements there is some confusion with turning traffic on the opposing approaches to See S and this issue will only increase in the short to medium term.

ROUNDABOUT: Councillor Greg Barnes wants to clear up some misconceptions.
ROUNDABOUT: Councillor Greg Barnes wants to clear up some misconceptions. Max Fleet BUN171114DOG1

Cr Barnes said a mini roundabout could address both concerns at a cost little more than that of a double driveway.

He said he was pleased council staff had began initial scoping work, with markings delineating the extend of the roundabout.

"This has provided council technical staff with a great overview on how the mini roundabout could operate and how it could assist in prioritising traffic movements at the intersection.

"While we had upwards of 20 people commenting on council's Facebook page, and many more on other community Facebook pages, the number of people actually taking time to respond via a formal submission to council was just 8.

"Six of those responses were not supportive of the initiative and the majority cited cost factors.”

Cr Barnes said the mini roundabout could help in bringing down the speed of vehicles travelling eastbound along Bauer St before they enter the proposed "shared zone” area.

"Drivers will need to transition from a 60kmh road environment to a 50kmh speed limit and reduce to 20kmh in the shared zone,” he said.

"Turning heavier vehicles would be able to drive over the edges and would not occupy any more room on the road that they do under existing conditions.

"Now that there are indicative markings on the road, I invite any interested resident to examine the site for themselves and let council know your comments.”

For more information, phone 1300 883 699.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bargara bundaberg bundaberg regional council council greg barnes roundabout

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Plumber speaks out amid lead poisoning fears

Plumber speaks out amid lead poisoning fears

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched to determine why Wide Bay residents weren't told their hot water could be contaminated until six moths after.

New mini roundabout not that costly, says councillor

CHANGING LANES: The mini roundabout will be built at the intersection of Bauer and See Sts in Bargara.

Coast roundabout will slow down traffic

From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

Regions still reeling from Cyclone Debbie will be hit again by buckets of rain.

BOM is warning of massive rains for today and tomorrow.

Bundaberg stuck between two weather systems

Wet weather: The radar loop at 10am from Weatherzone shows the rain north of Bundaberg.

Bundaberg stuck between two weather systems

Local Partners

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

What's on in Bundy this weekend

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

SHANE Warne’s balls are famous. He had a leg-break, a wrong-un, a top-spinner, a slider and a flipper. But other ball have caused the Poms grief

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $284,900

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

STYLISH AND PRACTICAL

21 Palermo Ave, Ashfield 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Better than waiting to build this ready to move in brand new architecturally designed home offers some impressive and usefully features below replacement cost. The...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!