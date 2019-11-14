New mindset driving Wade’s Test resurgence

Matthew Wade says he's 'ready to go' against Pakistan and at the peak of his powers after shaking the demons that once engulfed him.

A year ago Wade was slaying all comers en route to a 1021-run summer that ended without a Test recall.

Once that would have done Wade's 'head in' - not now.

Opportunity belatedly beckoned and Wade hasn't looked back since two 2019 Ashes tons in England.

"I am lucky to be in the position I am. I was putting the runs on the board last year and the opportunities weren't coming and thankful I managed to have a couple of opportunities and took them," said Wade, after posting a third straight half-century (89) against South Australia in Adelaide.

Matthew Wade celebrates reaching his century at The Oval during the Fifth Ashes Test against England earlier this year. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Wade feels he can conquer anything the pink ball or Pakistan can conjure in the two Test series that begins next week in Brisbane.

Batting is easy anywhere after scrapping for runs on bowler friendly Bellerive Oval and having his technique tightened by mentor Jeff Vaughan.

"The last two years I have been in a different mindset," Wade said.

"I trust my game, know my game, done a heap of work with Jeff Vaughan and batting on Bellerive has certainly made me a better player on a wicket that is quite challenging.

"That certainly helped me a lot in England with a ball that moves, so it will be no different this summer with two pink ball Tests."

Wade, 31, conceded an insecure lot as keeper-batsman affected him between a 2012 Test debut against the West Indies at Bridgetown and being usurped by Tim Paine five years later.

"I am lot more confident and know my game so well, I don't panic when I miss out now," he said.

Matthew Wade enjoyed a good Test tune-up against South Australia this week. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz

"It used to do my head in when I didn't make runs.

"Now I trust my game enough if it doesn't happen in one or two innings, and if I stay true to what I am doing, it will come."

An uncharacteristically reserved 256-ball knock, before falling victim to a full toss from part-time off-spinner Tom Cooper, afforded Wade priceless 'time in the middle' ahead of facing a Pakistan attack that has impressed against Australia A in Perth.

"I faced a lot of balls. It was a good chance to get some time out there which you can't buy in the nets, so that is what I take out of it," Wade said.

"It was a good chance to get a big hundred but it didn't happen.

"I am feeling good."