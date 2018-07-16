Prices rise in the most affordable new Mercedes-Benz

MERCEDES-BENZ has confirmed pricing for the new A-Class hatch due to arrive locally next month.

First to arrive will be the mid-range A200 which is accompanied by a $47,200 (before on-road costs) price tag. This represents a price rise of $2900 over the outgoing model.

However, the new A-Class has a number of technology upgrades and more efficient engines.

Leading the charge is the introduction of the brand's MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment set-up.

Viewed through dual 10.25-inch displays that run lengthwise along the dash the MBUX technology uses advanced voice commands which Mercedes-Benz says are intuitive enough to learn from the users. MBUX for instance can learn that the driver makes certain phone calls at a certain time and will offer the driver a suggestion to make a similar call.

Personal assistant: Mercedes-Benz’s new infotainment system learns your habits.

Drivers have the ability to customise the infotainment settings to different driving modes, adjusting the climate settings, seat height, radio station choice and navigation destination.

Power for the A200 comes from a small 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine (120kW/250Nm) that is matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Fuel use is a claimed 5.7L/100km.

The A200 will be followed by the A180 and A250 models later this year, with the potent AMG-tuned A45 and the new A35 landing in Australia during 2019.

