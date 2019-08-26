New MENtors out and about to help the community

MENTORS IN TRAINING: Glen Wallwork (far right), Wesley Mission Queensland manager of suicide prevention, was in Bundaberg to train the first MENtors in Bundaberg: (left to right) Paul Baumgartner, Mark Watson, Andree Roberts (Marcus Mission), Steve English-Ellis, Noel James, Adrian Pearce, Paul Klotz, Jeff Lawrence, Stewart McCulloch and Varnan Suresh.

MENTORS IN TRAINING: Glen Wallwork (far right), Wesley Mission Queensland manager of suicide prevention, was in Bundaberg to train the first MENtors in Bundaberg: (left to right) Paul Baumgartner, Mark Watson, Andree Roberts (Marcus Mission), Steve English-Ellis, Noel James, Adrian Pearce, Paul Klotz, Jeff Lawrence, Stewart McCulloch and Varnan Suresh. Mike Knott BUN230819MEN1

MENTAL health is a topic that can be hard for men to open up about.

Suicide is also one of the leading causes of deaths in males aged between 18 and 44.

But a group of men have taken a leap, to help those in the Bundaberg community, by learning new skills in a bid to bring the rates down.

They were part of the MENtor program, an initiative by Marcus Mission.

The new mentors will this week connect with men in the community experiencing distress.

Adrian Pearce, one of the participants in the course on Friday, has been attending the monthly resilience workshops to help others in the community.

"We lose six men a day to suicide,” he said.

"My sister suicided, so I know how those (affected) family members feel.

"I just want to be a small cog in a much larger machine to reduce those numbers.”

Wesley Mission's program director for suicide prevention initiatives Glen Wallwork said the MENtors will meet with men in the community regularly to work through the tough times.

"A lot of these guys have been through some tough times,” he said.

If you want to get in touch with a MENtor, phone 55691827.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.