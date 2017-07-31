New mechanic to perform Interlock calibrations

Maurice Stanley, who has in the past relied on an interlock device and has a friend who currently does, was disappointed that Bundaberg is currently without a mechanic licensed to calibrate the breath test device.

DRINK drivers who have an Interlock system fitted to their car - which breath tests them before they can start the engine - will have a new mechanic perform maintenance and calibration of the systems in Bundaberg.

Charm City Auto on Takalvan St was previously the only Bundaberg business performing it.

Charm City owners Jenny and David are retiring after 32 years and closed the business last Friday, and Guardian Interlock is training staff at B&G Auto Electrics at 12 McLean St to carry out the calibrations.

A Guardian spokeswoman said a start date for B&G was yet to be confirmed but would be listed at guardianinterlock.com.au/centres.

In the meantime, drivers can travel to AK Auto Electrics in Gladstone or Hervey Bay Auto Electrix.