Andrew James Best, 38, was charged with allegedly assaulting a student at a Sunshine Coast school in March.
Andrew James Best, 38, was charged with allegedly assaulting a student at a Sunshine Coast school in March.
New material to be examined in teacher assault on student

Shayla Bulloch
by
13th May 2019 10:46 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
POLICE have provided extra "material" in the case where a teacher is charged with assaulting a student.

Andrew James Best, 38, did not appear at his latest court appearance today, but defence lawyer Ben Rynderman said he was "awaiting some material" from police.

Best was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in relation to an incident involving a student at a Sportsman Pde school in March.

Kawana Waters Police confirmed that officers from the child protection unit were called to Kawana Waters State College on the date of the alleged assault.

"Police were advised of it and required on scene," officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Mark Cordwell said.

At his initial court appearance, Mr Rynderman requested time to source CCTV footage and photographs.

Prosecutor, Phillip Stephens said police obtained the material and it would be passed on to Mr Rynderman.

The case was adjourned until May 27.

