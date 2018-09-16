New master takes the reins

THE Freemasons fraternity has historically been shrouded in secrecy, but Gayndah Lodge has a history of uniting with other organisations, such as the Lions, to boost the community through donations.

In the past five years, through battery collection funds and external grants into the Gayndah community, the group has injected $46,000 into deserving projects across the region.

Bill Turner formally took over the position of master at Gayndah Lodge last week and said he wanted to continue the lodge's vision of creating awareness of Freemasonry in the Gayndah and Mundubbera communities.

Mr Turner joined the Freemasons in Darwin 30 years ago and believes Freemasonry has helped him live in a more community conscious way.

"We believe money's no good unless it's out doing something for other people,” he said.

Random acts of kindness or charity within the community aren't the only things keeping the Freemasons relevant in the modern era either.

Lodges or guilds were historically formed as a kind of builders' union, to support and care for the families of masons who had died or been seriously injured in workplace-related accidents, and Mr Turner said this empathy had never waned.

"Masonry is an active agency within the community for positive values which all people see as good,” he said.

"Wherever I go, if there is a lodge around, it is an open door of friendship to that community.”

Though discussion of religion and politics is discouraged within the lodge so people from all walks of life feel comfortable attending, Mr Turner said the society also gave men a space to share. For more, call Mr Turner on 0407 714 247.