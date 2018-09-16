Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FREEMASONS: Officers of Gayndah Freemasons Lodge are installed on Friday, September 7, 2018.
FREEMASONS: Officers of Gayndah Freemasons Lodge are installed on Friday, September 7, 2018.
News

New master takes the reins

Felicity Ripper
by
16th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

THE Freemasons fraternity has historically been shrouded in secrecy, but Gayndah Lodge has a history of uniting with other organisations, such as the Lions, to boost the community through donations.

In the past five years, through battery collection funds and external grants into the Gayndah community, the group has injected $46,000 into deserving projects across the region.

Bill Turner formally took over the position of master at Gayndah Lodge last week and said he wanted to continue the lodge's vision of creating awareness of Freemasonry in the Gayndah and Mundubbera communities.

Mr Turner joined the Freemasons in Darwin 30 years ago and believes Freemasonry has helped him live in a more community conscious way.

"We believe money's no good unless it's out doing something for other people,” he said.

Random acts of kindness or charity within the community aren't the only things keeping the Freemasons relevant in the modern era either.

Lodges or guilds were historically formed as a kind of builders' union, to support and care for the families of masons who had died or been seriously injured in workplace-related accidents, and Mr Turner said this empathy had never waned.

"Masonry is an active agency within the community for positive values which all people see as good,” he said.

"Wherever I go, if there is a lodge around, it is an open door of friendship to that community.”

Though discussion of religion and politics is discouraged within the lodge so people from all walks of life feel comfortable attending, Mr Turner said the society also gave men a space to share. For more, call Mr Turner on 0407 714 247.

freemasons fraternity fundraising gayndah lodge
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Strawberry growers plea for shopper support

    premium_icon Strawberry growers plea for shopper support

    News QUEENSLAND strawberry growers are imploring customers to stick by their product after sewing needles were discovered in retail stocks of the fruit.

    Stunning historic home on the market

    Stunning historic home on the market

    Property 42a Branyan St is an impressive home

    Bundy region hatching plans to promote

    Bundy region hatching plans to promote

    Offbeat 9 throw hat in ring to take on a volunteer role to promote region

    Turtles have 22% chance of dying if they eat 1 plastic bit

    premium_icon Turtles have 22% chance of dying if they eat 1 plastic bit

    Environment Risk plastic pollution poses to turtles quantified for first time

    Local Partners