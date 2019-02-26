New markets coming to Bargara

MARKETS PUSH: Club Bargara manager Ian Witt and functions co-ordinator Julia Lazzarini are hoping the proposed twilight markets on the grounds overlooking the beach will be popular with the beachside community.

IF YOU thought Bargara was in need of markets with a beach-front view, the wait is nearly over with Club Bargara's latest initiative.

The golf club is looking to host twilight markets once a month, in an effort to give back to the community.

And what better way than by the beach on a Saturday evening?

Club manager Ian Witt said the twilight markets were something for Bargara to have as its own.

Mr Witte said they were currently seeking expressions of interest for potential market stall vendors.

He said they were looking to run them on a Saturday evening so as not to clash with RiverFeast on Fridays and Shalom Markets in Bundaberg on Sundays.

Mr Witt said they were looking for "anything and everything” in terms of stall variety.

The cost of having a stall will be $10.

Utilising the grassy areas in front of the the club, Mr Witt and the club's functions co-ordinator Julia Lazzarini said the markets would start about 5pm-5.30pm to cater to those who work weekends and still want to attend.

Since reaching out for potential vendors on Friday, they said they have been met with a high level of interest. Mr Witt said a social media post had received 4000 views in under four days.

With parking surrounding the area, the beach and the playground facilities of Christensen Park, Mr Witt said they were hoping to have 80-100 stalls and even busking musicians.

The first set of twilight markets at Club Bargara have been scheduled for the first Saturday in April, and anyone interested in being a stallholder can contact the club via their Facebook page, by emailing functions@ bargaragolclub.com.au or head in to the club.