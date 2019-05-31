New mandarin hybrid previewed in Gayndah

JUICY NEWS: Nick Ulcoq and Russell Baker with the new Murcott hybrid in Gayndah.

AFTER nurturing their trees for two-and-a-half years, the first fruits of three local commercial trial sites of a new Murcott hybrid mandarin have been previewed in Gayndah.

'11C017' is a low-seeded variety of '01C011', which the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has been working on in Bundaberg for around 20 years.

It promises seed counts of only 2-3 per fruit, according to the departmental research team behind the hybrid.

Riverbend Citrus near Glenrae is one of the trial sites.

Orchardist Nick Ulcoq said Murcotts are good parent fruit, as they exhibit "good characteristics and it crosses easily."

Not only that, but Murcotts are one of the Australian citrus fruits which clear strict Japanese import conditions aimed at the prevention of fruit fly spread, as it has been proven control mechanisms on the Murcotts satisfy the Japanese.

Russell Baker of RL Baker & Co in Gayndah was one of the orchardists who viewed the trial fruit.

He said he was impressed by their thin, easy-to-peel skin.

Mr Baker noted that they were slightly acidic, a helpful attribute when exporting fruit, as the acid helps preserve them for the journey.

He said the last few years have seen several good varieties enter the market and that the export market "looks good into the future, which gives producers a lot of confidence".

He said this particular trial, which featured three trial sites in Gayndah and Mundubbera, was a good one as it featured different harvest times and also included images of the trees.

"You know it's going to grow here, you know you're not going to have any disease issues, sometimes you have trees that grow fine down south but just won't grow here," Mr Baker said.

It's a high-stakes game and the costs of getting it wrong could be "hundreds of thousands of dollars", Mr Baker said.

"It's a long, slow time frame to produce commercial quantities (of fruit)," he said.

He said it could take two years to order the citrus budwood and graft the trees onto it and then six years after that until commercial quantities were produced.

"It's almost impossible to predict markets that far into the future," he said.

'11C017' is commercially available.

"We've got to come up with a better name," Mr Baker said.