Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heron Island is one of Flight Centre's Top 50 WOW Experiences for 2020
Heron Island is one of Flight Centre's Top 50 WOW Experiences for 2020
Business

New manager’s ‘extensive experience’ to boost resorts

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW leadership is set to help Aldesta Hotels make Heron and Wilson islands top global resort destinations.

Andreas Supper has been announced as the new general manager for the islands.

An Aldesta Hotels spokesperson said Mr Supper would play a pivotal leadership role in the daily operations of the two resorts.

He started his new role on Saturday.

"With more than 20 years experience in the hospitality and F&B industry, Andreas has worked internationally and brings extensive experience in all aspects of facility operations," the spokesperson said.

Before this, Mr Supper was general manager of Lady Island eco resort for over six years.

"Andreas's­­ personality, extensive experience and business relationships in Australia make him a great fit for the role," they said.

"We believe that Andreas will bring invaluable ideas to improve our internal management and further improve our service quality."

aldesta hotels heron island resort wilson island
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Football event predicted to have raised $500,000 for economy

        premium_icon Football event predicted to have raised $500,000 for economy

        News The sporting competition has contributed to the local economy.

        WATCH: Revitalisation will have bird park flying high

        premium_icon WATCH: Revitalisation will have bird park flying high

        News A LOT of ideas are underway for the continued revitalisation of the Flying High...

        Taskforce for better treatment

        premium_icon Taskforce for better treatment

        News A SPECIAL taskforce has been appointed to assist people that have been diagnosed...

        Princess continues to sparkle, despite devastating diagnosis

        premium_icon Princess continues to sparkle, despite devastating diagnosis

        Health Arianna is a bright and happy four-year-old girl, who loves to dress up as a...