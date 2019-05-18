New magistrate set for Bundy court house

NEW MAGISTRATE: Founding Partner of Gold Coast law firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied, Andrew Moloney (centre) who was appointed as a Magistrate in October 2017, with current partners Antonious Abdelshahied (left) and Campbell MacCallum (right).

THE NewsMail understands a new magistrate has been appointed to the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

It is believed Magistrate Andrew Moloney will start his permanent position in Bundaberg from November 2019.

Mr Moloney was appointed a magistrate of the Childrens Court in Brisbane on October 16, 2017, after being named one of eight new magistrates for Queensland funded in the 2017-18 state budget.

The magistrate was formerly a specialist criminal defence lawyer and managing partner of his own firm in Southport, now known as Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers.

"He has a breadth of experience in the law and community service which he will apply as a Specialist Children's Court Magistrate,” Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said of his appointment in 2017.

"He has a Bachelor of Laws from QUT and has practised as a solicitor since 1991.”

In the meantime the NewsMail understands another magistrate will be appointed to fill in until Mr Moloney's arrival.

As this stage it is not known who the temporary fill-in will be until Mr Moloney lands in Bundaberg.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court has not had a permanent magistrate since Belinda Merrin left at the end of November last year.

The Bundaberg court has since welcomed a string of temporary magistrates, namely Terry Duroux, Ross Woodford and acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring.

There have been calls since January asking for a new magistrate to be appointed.

"In the past six years, (we) have had three magistrates... to not have a permanent resident magistrate is unfair on the public as it means that there is no continuity in justice,” a source told the NewsMail.

Tahlia Stehbens