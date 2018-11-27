New machine helping cancer sufferers keep their hair

NEW SERVICE: Helen Rimmington, Nina Adams, Tunja Cottier and DA Haplin are excited about the new machine purchased by The Friendlies Foundation .

NEW SERVICE: Helen Rimmington, Nina Adams, Tunja Cottier and DA Haplin are excited about the new machine purchased by The Friendlies Foundation . Mikayla Haupt

That's the relief expressed by Helen Rimmington, who underwent chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer and didn't lose her hair thanks to a scalp cooling machine.

Ms Rimmington said the machine, which works to reduce the temperature of the scalp immediately before, during and after chemotherapy treatment, was an amazing invention and good for self-esteem.

While Ms Rimmington had made a weekly trip to Brisbane for 12 weeks to access the facilities, thanks to The Friendlies Foundation purchase, Bundaberg patients no longer have to travel.

"Your hair, your eyebrows and your eyelashes, that's you when you look in the mirror and when you have no hair, no eyebrows, no eyelashes you go 'who is this person?' It's like a blank canvas,” she said.

"While you've still got hair, it makes you feel normal, you've got so many emotions running through you, to look in the mirror and go I've still got hair - people will still treat me normal, they won't go 'you poor thing'.”

Nurse unit manager of day oncology DA Halpin said if a patient wanted access to scalp cooling previously, they had to travel to Brisbane for their treatments.

"A lot of patients, especially women, feel very self-conscious when they start to lose their hair as a result of chemotherapy treatment,” Ms Halpin said.

"We are so pleased we can now offer this service locally so patients don't have to make the difficult decision of travelling to Brisbane to access this new hair-saving therapy.”

The Friendlies Foundation public relations officer Tunja Cottier said the foundation would continue to support the Friendly Society Private Hospital as it worked to grow vital oncology services locally.

Nina Adams was the first patient at The Friendlies to utilise the technology and after 11 sessions is expecting to have her last treatment this Thursday. She said she didn't fancy the drive to Brisbane and came to terms with having to lose her hair, having purchased things like scarfs, but come her first treatment that all changed.

"Then when I turned up for my first treatment, Dr Jain said actually The Friendlies had a new machine that had arrived the day before.

"We say that it was just meant to be.” Ms Adams said she was shocked at how cold it got, but the thought of having her hair made the process worth it.