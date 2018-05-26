New Macca's CBD car park given the go-ahead

The Salvation Army Citadel will be flattened to make way for a McDonalds carpark.

THE Golden Arches are set to extend their reach over Bundaberg's CBD, with plans to replace the Salvation Army Citadel in Targo St with McDonald's customer parking, approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

According to the town planning report prepared by Urbis, the development application, submitted in March, involved the demolition of the buildings next to the Bundaberg City restaurant, as well as the conversion of the restaurant's drive-through to a dual-lane facility.

Following the council's request for minor amendments to the application to address a number of issues, including the potential for vehicle/vehicle and vehicle/pedestrian conflicts, a more efficient pedestrian route to the new parking area and a safer pedestrian route between the restaurant and two waiting bays, the proposal was approved this week.

"The proposed works will deliver ... improvements to restaurant efficiency and service ... an additional 28 car parking spaces to service the restaurant ... an increase in the drive-through queuing capacity to 15 cars ... and a dual-lane drive-through facility,” the report read.

In March franchisee Craig Manley welcomed the move by McDonald's Australia, saying parking limitations in the CBD had been an issue for many years.

"Bundaberg city has always struggled to have enough parking and it will certainly alleviate the need for our customers to park on the street,” he said.

Work on the project is expected to begin next year.