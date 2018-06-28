Menu
CHARGES CLEARER: Mayor Jack Dempsey requested the redesign of Bundaberg Regional Council rates notices.
Council News

NEW LOOK: State charges clearer on new rates notices

28th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
CHANGE is coming to rates notices in the Bundaberg region.

State Government charges will now be clearly highlighted, separating them from council charges.

Mayor Jack Dempsey requested a redesign of the rate notice so the State Government's Emergency Management Fire and Rescue Levy charges were clearly identified.

"The council collects the charge on behalf of the State Government but our traditional rate notices didn't clearly split the government charge from council charges," Cr Dempsey said.

"For the average ratepayer the EMFRL adds more than $100 to the half-yearly rate notice and becomes a part of the bottom-line amount," he said.

"The State Government Emergency Management Levy, which funds a vital service, has this year risen 3.5 per cent, which seems in line with the state's average rise in fees and charges including vehicle registration.

"The council is assisting ratepayers under financial pressure by providing the lowest rate increase in the 10-year history of Bundaberg Regional Council."

Bundaberg News Mail

