OUTER SPACE: The new mural at Mystery Craters. Craig Warhurst

IF YOU'RE looking for something exciting to do today and tomorrow take a trip to Mystery Craters.

The owners have decked out the tourist attraction near South Kolan with a new outer space mural.

See the magical Mystery Craters then walk over to the Misty Lake.

Fans of yesteryear memorabilia will lap up the machinery shed and all its old time goodness.

For more information phone 4157 7291.