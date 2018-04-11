NEW LOOK: Moncrieff's facelift complete

NEW LOOK: Moncrieff arts and cultural services manager Rod Ainsworth at the newly reopened Moncrieff Entertainment Centre yesterday.

THE stage is set and the curtains drawn ... and the doors to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre are ready to open once more.

The centre was closed for renovations between February 26 and Sunday and, care of the State Government's Works for Queensland Fund, seating and carpet was replaced.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the funding provided a great opportunity to address wear and tear, with more than 60,000 people through the theatre doors each year,

"Through this funding, we have been able to replace our seating and carpets which were showing their age,” Cr Peters said.

"The updated, vibrant theatre now better reflects our venue and is in keeping with the new direction we will be taking with programming from July 1.”

Cr Peters said, with a jam-packed schedule of events, the fortnight of entertainment post-renovation was a great insight into how the venue would program events into the future.

"We have had great feedback from the community about changes to cinema,” she said.

"There's been some concern that we are stopping cinema altogether but that is not the case.

"We're simply changing the way we do things.

"This coming fortnight demonstrates how we will operate into the future - and it's very exciting.

"In response to community demand the Moncrieff held Monday's screening of MAMIL (Middle Aged Men in Lycra) which will be followed by cinema and events identified by community interest including a one-night only screening of Distant Sky: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen on April 12, The Red Pill on April 14 and the next opera in The Met Live season on April 15.”

Cr Peters said one of the most exciting things to come out of the revamp was the development of a new film society.

"Residents heard about the Moncrieff's shift in focus and approached us with a proposal to form a group that will help to program cinema on behalf of the community.

"Anyone interested in participating can contact the Moncrieff.

"With the new renovations and a new direction, the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre is ready to respond to the people of our region - to provide exceptional cinema and live performing arts experiences which are up there with any venue in the country.”

Phone the Moncrieff on 4130 4100.