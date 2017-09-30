New look for piece of history

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

A LIGHT sand and a coat of paint has a special Bundaberg cupboard looking like new.

Behind the makeover is the story of its one and only owner, Martha Alice McArthur, known as Alice.

Alice, who was born in 1924, was given the cupboard on her 21st birthday and kept it for more than 70 years.

She died early this month and belongings from her estate went to sale.

That is is when Bundaberg couple Jen and Rick Gill got their hands on it.

They operate Bundy Shabby Shack, a furniture restoring and renovating business.

Jen spoke with the NewsMail about the treasure she bought for just $20.

"We saw it at the garage sale and fell in love with it,” she said.

"Alice's son told me about her and how she was an ambulance driver.

"It would have a rich history behind it.”

The cupboard was originally dark brown and Mrs Gill gave it a light sand and gave it the shabby chic look.

"The shabby look is to make it age and is what you find in all the shops these days,” she said.

Now the item has been restored with repairs to the Queen Ann legs and latches and is ready for sale.

Mrs Gill said she enjoyed working with wood and would often follow the garage sale trail to pick up a bargain to refurbish.

If you like the look of Alice's cupboard you can find out more by going to the Bundy Shabby Shack Facebook page.

