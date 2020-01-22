New logo confirmed for comp

LEAGUE: The competition might be expanding for this year and now the Northern Districts Rugby League has a new logo as it enters a new era.

The logo (above) was released by the association on Tuesday night after the NDRL was looking to upgrade it during the off-season.

It was one of three options people could vote for on the site’s Facebook page last year.

The design was done by Thalia Gore who actually designed five for the change.

NDRL secretary Kym McIntosh said the logo clearly represented the four main principles, the shield, which is the symbol of inclusion, the chevrons, which provide the unity in the competition and the positivity of the competition.

The Bulldog is also there, which is the mascot for the competition.

The new logo is now in action and will be used this year.