New lockers are being installed at Teebing camping area on Fraser Island as part of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service's dingo safety blitz. Â
News

New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

Carlie Walker
26th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
New food-safe lockers are being installed at Teebing camping area on Fraser Island as part of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service's dingo safety blitz.

Visitors can store food, bait, berley, fish, iceboxes as well as rubbish items like soiled nappies inside these lockers or in vehicles, away from dingoes.

Yes - dingoes really do like soiled nappies, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

The blitz follows a period of increased aggression by the island's dingoes which culminated in an eight-year-old boy being bitten on the legs by two of the animals on February 4.

It also comes after a fisherman was fined $2135 for feeding a dingo on the island last week.

Acting Regional Director Stephen Price said he was thankful the boy only received minor injuries, but it could have easily been worse.

"We have put together a comprehensive plan to actively manage the wongari in the Wathumba campground area," Mr Price said.

Mr Price said the community also needed to step up to ensure their own safety around dingoes.

"We've seen some examples of really poor behaviour around wongari recently - including people deliberately feeding and approaching them," Mr Price said.

"We need people to understand that feeding wongari is not only extremely dangerous, but also detrimental to them."

Originally published as New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

dingoes fraser island
