New location for rocking out at this year's Bundy gem fair

ON DISPLAY: Many beautiful rocks and crystals will be on show at the annual event to be held at the multiplex. Paul Donaldson BUN051116GEM6

BUNDY'S annual gem fair will be held at a new location this year - the Bundaberg Multiplex, but lovers of crystals and stones will still find themselves rocking out and having a great time.

Bundaberg Gem Club vice president Judith Hopwood said this year's event was gearing up to be an exciting one, with attendees having the option of designing their own special pieces.

"We have about 50 traders that are going to come and they'll sell jewellery, fossils and gems and cut gems as well as rough gems you can cut yourself,” she said.

People will have the option of purchasing a stone and then having it placed into a finding of their choice at the fair.

Showcases and displays will feature cutting gemstones and semi-precious rocks as well as enamelling and how to facet.

Children won't be left out either, with kids having the chance to mine their own rocks.

The Bundaberg Multiplex will be the new venue for the gem fair. Brian Cassidy

Mrs Hopwood said the Bundaberg Gem Club was a popular group with a "couple of hundred” members ranging in age from 8 to over 90.

"We have a lot of youth members every Saturday morning,” she said.

And then there's those who are simply young at heart.

"Being in your 80s is only young in the gem club,” Mrs Hopwood said.

The group's members stay busy with meet-ups every day except Sunday and members regularly take excursions in search of gleaming treasures.

Mrs Hopwood said the fair would give locals the chance to do some Christmas shopping.

"There will be fossils from Morocco and crystals from all over the world,” she said.

"There will be excellent, good quality crystal and mineral specimens.”

Those interested in the more technical aspects of rock hunting can also pick up tools and supplies.

Mrs Hopwood said there was another good reason people should come to the fair - the home cooking, cakes and biscuits.

"Our club is completely run by volunteers and we have provided training and support for lapidary and jewellery making enthusiasts in the region for over 50 years,” she said.

FAST FACTS

Where: The gem fair will be held at a new location this year, the Bundaberg Multiplex at the old showgrounds.

When: Saturday, November 3 from 9am-4pm

Sunday, November 4 from 9am-3pm