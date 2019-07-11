Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The first reactions for Disney’s Lion King remake are overwhelmingly positive.
The first reactions for Disney’s Lion King remake are overwhelmingly positive. Disney
Movies

New Lion King a ‘game changer’

11th Jul 2019 2:00 PM

Critics have labelled Disney's live action remake of The Lion King a "masterpiece," describing it as both "visually and audibly astounding".

While the highly-anticipated movie doesn't hit cinemas until next week, the film has been screened for reviewers who have heaped praise on the ambitious project.

 

 

 

However, some critics did point out the visually stunning movie had limitations; namely the lack of expression on animal characters' faces.

 

Almost more anticipated than the release of The Lion King could be what Beyoncé will wear to promote the live-action Disney film.

The singer, 37, brought high glamour to the premiere in Hollywood with a bejewelled black and silver Alexander McQueen men's blazer over a matching mini dress with floor-length glittering tulle skirt, reports the New York Post.

While she turned heads on the red carpet, Beyoncé did what she does best: dropped a surprise single from the upcoming movie soundtrack ahead of the July 18 theatre release.

The song, called Spirit, will also be featured on an album she's curated called The Lion King: The Gift, a compilation of international artists.

Beyoncé voices Nala in the film; Donald Glover voices Simba and sings Can You Feel The Love Tonight with the pop star. Other stars include Seth Rogen (Pumba), Billy Eichner (Timon), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), John Oliver (Zazu) and more.

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

beyonce disney live action remake movies the lion king

Top Stories

    Helmetless bike rider warns others not to follow his lead

    premium_icon Helmetless bike rider warns others not to follow his lead

    News Herb Taylor is hard to miss as he rides around on his bicycle. But where is his helmet?

    Gin Gin student's science passion leads her to London

    premium_icon Gin Gin student's science passion leads her to London

    Local Faces Teenager represents Gin Gin at UK youth science forum

    Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    premium_icon Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    News Raising the bar with new standards and more access to information

    CBD protest: 'Why don't you get a f---ing job'

    premium_icon CBD protest: 'Why don't you get a f---ing job'

    News Protesters block Brisbane CBD to protest climate change