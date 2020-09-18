New limited release Bundaberg gin set for weekend launch

READY TO LAUNCH: The new Kalki Moon Solstice Pedro Ximenez.

READY TO LAUNCH: The new Kalki Moon Solstice Pedro Ximenez.

BUNDABERG is fast becoming the tipple capital and this weekend there will be one more bottle to add to the shelf.

Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company will launch a special solstice gin on Saturday, which has been aged in Pedro Ximénez barrels used for Spanish sherry.

Kalki Moon's Rick Prosser said the resulting product was a gin with deep raisin notes, a hint of timber and a bit of sweetness.

The release comes after their gin took gold at the International Wine and Spirits Competition in London.

Every year, the company ages a special gin in a different type of barrel.

"People are always asking when the next barrel aged gin is coming out," Mr Prosser said.

Since being able to reopen their tasting bar, Mr Prosser says the distillery is thriving.

"Queenslanders are out supporting Queenslanders," he said.

The Svensson Heights distillery stocks a number of fine drops, including liqueurs, vodka and, of course, gin.

As for the best way to serve up the new release?

Mr Prosser says there are many ways to enjoy it, but one of the most impressive factors is its ability to stand alone.

"In the mindset of designing it, is to show gin aged correctly can be drunk like a fine whiskey," he said.

It can be served on the rocks, with soda and in many other wonderful ways.

Kalki Moon is also excelling in another mission to be crowned the winner of the BWS Local Luvva promotion where fans of their alcohol can vote for them to win a special promotion package from the retailer.

They're currently winning the spirits section, while fellow Bundaberg drink makers at the Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery are in the running for their ciders.

To support Kalki Moon and Ohana in their campaign with BWS, head here.