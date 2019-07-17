New lease on life: Industry giant snaps up Bundy clinic

NEW LIFE: Fertility Solutions has been brought by industry leader Monash IVF Group.

BUNDABERG'S Fertility Solutions clinic has been brought by Monash IVF Group, in a move Monash IVF sees as appealing due to the region's growing population in its target demographic.

Fertility Solutions' was established in 2007 and has two clinics, the one in Bundaberg and the second in Buderim on the Sunshine Coast. Both have been acquired by Monash IVF.

Fertility Solutions' six fertility specialists will remain at the clinics under the move.

Monash IVF Group's CEO Michael Knaap said Fertility Solutions was a high quality business providing an excellent geographic and cultural fit with Monash IVF.

"Monash IVF currently has no presence in the attractive markets of the Sunshine Coast and Bundaberg, and the acquisition is consistent with our strategic priority of establishing a more balanced business portfolio across Australia,” he said.

In relation to the fertility specialists that will be joining the Monash IVF business, Mr Knaap said "the acquisition brings with it six experienced and engaged fertility specialists who are committed to continuing to grow their fertility businesses under Monash IVF ownership”.

"We are delighted to welcome these doctors to Monash IVF Group,” he said.

Fertility Solutions CEO and part-owner Denise Donati said she saw the acquisition as being mutually rewarding for all.

"We are particularly excited about having access to the resources that Monash IVF can bring to the table that will benefit both staff and patients alike,” she said.

Fertility Solutions fertility specialist and part-owner Dr James Orford said the staff joining Monash IVF looked forward to continuing to provide the best possible services and outcomes for its patients under the new ownership.

"We believe growth prospects for our business will be enhanced through accessing Monash IVF's leading global science and innovation to expand the breadth of services offered to our patients,” he said.