New leader chosen to replace sacked health service CEO

Debbie Carroll with WBHHS Executive Director of Mental Health and Specialised Services Robyn Bradley (left) and Board Chair Peta Jamieson (right) at a 2019 public information session to share the planning process for a new hospital in Bundaberg with the community.

AFTER one of the most troubled times in its history, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has a new CEO.

Debbie Carroll has been appointed to the top job, having been the acting CEO since Adrian Pennington's shock sacking in September last year.

Ms Carroll, who started her career in nursing 40 years ago, said the appointment was a career highlight.

"I look forward to continuing to helping our great staff deliver the excellent standard of health care our region expects and deserves," she said.

New Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service CEO, Debbie Carroll.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Board chairwoman Peta Jamieson said Ms Carroll brought a mix of clinical and executive expertise to the role.

"It's operators such as Debbie Carroll who really help us balance the needs of patients and clinicians, and deliver modern models of care," she said.

Ms Jamieson said Ms Carroll's leadership had been invaluable throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

"With Debbie's extensive disaster management experience, and the support of our amazing clinicians, nurses and support staff, our team has done its utmost to keep us all safe and I couldn't be more proud of what they have done for our community," she said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders congratulated Ms Carroll on her appointment to the role.

"The first order of business is to continue the great work our region's been doing containing the spread of coronavirus," he said.

"We have no active cases in Wide Bay, which is a testament to the hard work of our frontline health workers."

Mr Pennington's sacking, announced on September 30 last year, sent shockwaves through the health community.

It was quickly followed by the resignation of two board members, George Plint and Joy Jensen, and protests were called outside Bundaberg Hospital.

Sandra Rattenbury and Leon Nehow were last week announced as the new members of the health board.

Mr Pennington had served in the role for seven years before he was dismissed "effective immediately" from the $410,000-a-year job.

His dismissal followed tensions between himself and board chairwoman, Ms Jamieson.