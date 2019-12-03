Menu
Rum City Foods Intra Cup – Maryborough United (batting) v Hervey Bay Royals (fielding) – Paul Stanton shows full commitment attempting to stop a boundary.
Sport

New leader at top of the power ranking

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 4:10 PM
CRICKET: For the first time this year, there is a non-Bundy team on top in the power rankings in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

So who is it?

Well here is the list of the top teams, heading into the final regular season.

1. Hervey Bay (4th last week)

There’s method to the madness, I promise of putting a side in fourth at the top.

The Royals are the in-form team in the competition, winning its past three.

No other side has done that and this includes a win against the previously unbeaten Brothers and minor premiers.

A win against The Waves this week would give the side wins against the top two heading into the finals.

Not bad for a side that almost looked gone a few weeks ago.

2. Brothers (2nd last week)

Will be the favourite heading into the finals and bounced back impressively against The Waves with a win.

It looks like the loss to Hervey Bay was a once off.

Has one final at home and a good chance to bring silverware to the club for the first time in a long time.

3. The Waves (1st last week)

Didn’t lose any respect with their loss against Brothers, but will rue the chances of not claiming the contest.

The Waves captain Luke Owen said once the side puts it all together, it can be the best team in the competition.

I agree, but will it turn up in time with finals coming up?

4. Maryborough (6th last week)

It might be the most important win of the season on Saturday, beating Norths by one run.

The side needed a win, got it, and now could sneak into the finals with a large win over Past Highs.

Anything can happen, especially with the run home of some of the other teams.

5. Norths (3rd last week)

Has now made it hard for itself to make the finals after losing on the last ball.

A win and Norths is in, now it must beat Brothers or rely on other results.

Could be a nervous Saturday.

6. Past Highs (5th last week)

Blew a big chance to stay in the finals hunt and now has it all to play for.

Past Highs has lost its past two with consistency in both batting and bowling hurting the side.

Their best is good enough.

Can still make the finals with a win and other results going its way, but the run might be too little too late.

cricket rum city foods intra cup
