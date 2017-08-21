23°
News

New laws will prevent expansion of dear solar power systems

Jim Alouat
| 21st Aug 2017 9:57 AM
LOSING OUT: If the laws pass, then people who installed panels after June 15 will forfeit their 44c tariff.
LOSING OUT: If the laws pass, then people who installed panels after June 15 will forfeit their 44c tariff. Trevor Veale/ The

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG solar-powered home owners who signed up under the 44-cent feed-in-tariff will be unable to add extra capacity to their arrays and maintain the superior tariff, if new legislation is passed.

That's according to Bundaberg Solar operations manager David Dorron, who only came across the proposed legislation when he was installing an array for a client.

"We were in the process of upgrading an install for a customer when they got a courtesy call from Ergon saying if you go ahead with this solar array upgrade there's a good chance you will lose the 44-cent solar feed tariff," he said

"The customer saw red and asked us to drop our tools."

The State Government introduced an Amendment Bill to Queensland Parliament on June 15, saying it was making rules clearer on how to integrate new renewable energy technologies with current PV set-ups while retaining premium tariff.

If passed, the proposed changes will apply to the installation of batteries and additional generation after June 15.

Mr Dorron said the government was moving to exclude customers on the 44-cents feed-in-tariff from adding extra capacity to solar arrays to make up for declines in production as systems aged.

"The bill takes in to account the AC capacity and gives no allowance to the DC capacity," he said.

Ergon Energy states on its website that if an array upgrade on a 44-cent-eligible system happened on or after June 15, 2017, and results in the total array capacity exceeding the total inverter capacity, the 44-cent feed-in-tariff would be forfeited.

"The only exemption to this is if a sales contract between the customer and the PV retailer/installer was dated before June 15, 2017 and a copy of that sales contract can be provided to the distributor upon request," the statement reads.

"If one or more panels of an array require replacement and the proposed new array capacity is greater than the inverter capacity, then installers should ensure the total array capacity doesn't exceed the original array capacity.

"This is irrespective of whether or not the replacement is under warranty."

Mr Dorron said he was seeing a growing number of customers seeking to add solar capacity to counteract soaring electricity prices.

"This Bill directly goes against the government's public displays of trying to help people combat the ever-increasing costs of living," he said.

The 44c feed-in tariff is closed to new solar customers.

The Solar Bonus Scheme is legislated to expire on July 1, 2028.

Bundaberg is the nation's solar panel capital, with more per capita than any other city in Australia.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  expensive solar power tariff

Bundy mum says pregnancy hormones made her steal grog

Bundy mum says pregnancy hormones made her steal grog

A PREGNANT mum blamed her hormones for making her steal a $50 bottle of Jagermeister from a bottle shop.

Girl, 16, allegedly knocked out during weekend game

A teenage girl, 16, allegedly knocked unconscious during the game

Help dog lovers do more good

DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescue Rebecca Ballyantyne, Terry Collins, Di McGregor, Yari Ottoboni, Lisa Marriot Annaliese and Tracey Amos.

Red Collar Rescue need region's support

Man caught doing 58km in 40km school zone

NEED FOR SPEED: Police catch three people speeding this morning.

Three people caught speeding this morning

Local Partners

Blake's chance to shine

EVERY Saturday you will see young Blake Sindel at Martens Oval cheering on his three brothers as they play the world game.

Bundy lifesavers in running for top awards

NEW SEASON: Lifesaver Gemma Henricksen and lifeguard Ben Davis at Nielson Park Beach.

Duo will now contest Surf Life Saving Queensland's top honours

Expo to celebrate Seniors Week

SENIORS WEEK: A Seniors Expo is being held at the Bundaberg Multiplex on Tuesday.

Celebrations at the Multiplex

IWC taking Bundy's drug battle to national level

NATIONAL AUDIENCE: IWC director Aunty Cheri Yavu-Kama-Harathunian will make several presentations at the Brisbane conference.

IWC hosting major conference in Brisbane

PHOTOS: Moore activities than ever before at festival

COOL FUN: Tierra Ketchell at the weekend's Moore Park Beach Arts Festival.

Moore Park Beach event 'huge success'

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Truth behind Whitney Houston’s ‘fairytale’ life

Documentary reveals the 'truth' behind Whitney Houston's life.

IT MIGHT be the greatest myth in modern pop music.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

RAKED CEILINGS, 2 TOILETS IN IMMACULATE GATED COMPLEX

9 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

This immaculate and well maintained property is located in a security gated boutique complex consisting of only 11 residences. With 2 great sized built in...

DON&#39;T BE DECEIVED MUST SEE INSIDE

72 Kendalls Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 1 3 $310,000

This immaculately presented property is much larger than it looks from the road, comprising 4 large bedrooms and 3 huge living areas. The 6x3mt (approx) 4th...

LIFESTYLE ON THE RIVER

123 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

Rural 6 2 4 $550,000

If your dream life consists of fishing, crabbing and prawning at the doorstep of your own beautiful acreage retreat this home is for you. Set on a 20 Acre...

BEAUTIFUL OUTLOOK ON TOP OF THE RIVER

181 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

House 3 2 6 $535,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage and be far enough away from other neighbours to completely relax and enjoy the serenity of...

EX JUBILEE DISPLAY HOME

24 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Located in the popular Coral Gardens Estate of Kalkie sits this stunning home with so much to offer. This family friendly estate is near primary and secondary...

BEAUTIFUL OUTLOOK ON TOP OF 30 ACRES

213 Gorries Road, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 4 $530,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage, to be self-sufficient in growing all your own produce. Run a head of cattle, horses or...

AS NEW VILLA WITH EXTRA ROOM TO PARK THE CARAVAN

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $285,000

An immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa offering additional room for the caravan or motor home. The Villa offers a double gate beside the home with room to...

NEW PRICE- COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $319,000

NEW PRICE-AMAZING VALUE- A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All...

GOOD LOCATION, SHED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, STUMPS, ROOF- BUY

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $169,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this fantastic buy. The home offers a neat powered shed plus a drive through...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.