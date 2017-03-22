New laws protect farmers

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Allan Mahoney welcomed the new laws forcing compulsory mediation before rural foreclosures.

FINANCIALLY struggling Bundaberg farmers will be protected from banks after new laws passed preventing financial institutions from foreclosing properties without mediation.

The Farm Business Debt Mediation Bill 2016 provides a formal process for the "efficient and equitable” resolution of farm debt matters.

"Importantly this mediation will be a fair and swifter process for the producer and far less costly than formal court processes,” Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said.

"While I was Minister for Agriculture, I heard from farmers who felt they had not received a fair hearing in the past.

"This legislation will ensure farmers' concerns get a hearing.”

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Allan Mahoney welcomed the legislation.

"Anything that helps the agriculture sector out is welcome but we'd prefer to get to the root cause of the issues and make sure farmers don't get into that position in the first place,” he said.

AgForce CEO Charles Burke agreed and said access to affordable finance was vital for the development of agriculture in Queensland, but it was preferable for debt problems to be avoided or prevented in the first instance.

"While we'd prefer to see disputes resolved fairly without the need for mediation, this strengthened farm debt mediation process will provide comfort to all those involved,” he said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the legislation, which received bipartisan support, was about helping farming families experiencing financial difficulty by ensuring they were treated fairly and with respect.

Mr Bennett said the LNP moved amendments in the Bill to establish a Farm Debt Restructure Office, which would tackle farm debt head-on.

"The Farm Debt Restructure Office will provide a process for the efficient and equitable resolution of farm business debt matters between mortgagees and farmers,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne said the new laws did not prevent banks and producers from using informal negotiations to resolve their disputes.

"But if informal talks fail the lender will have to offer mediation before starting enforcement action.”

"Farming in Queensland is not a straightforward process.

"Queensland's agricultural sector is vulnerable to external pressures, such as climate and market forces, global financial events and changes in domestic rural credit policies.”

The new laws will take effect from July 1 and will be overseen by the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority.