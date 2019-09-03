Proposed new law at workers' cost

FINANCIALLY VULNERABLE: recent investigation revealed 30,000 Bundaberg residents would not be able to live off savings for more than two weeks.

FINANCIALLY VULNERABLE: recent investigation revealed 30,000 Bundaberg residents would not be able to live off savings for more than two weeks.

BUNDABERG workers could be left financially vulnerable after the Australian Government proposed a new insurance legislation.

CEO of insurance company Rest, Vicki Doyle, said the government's proposal to remove automatic insurance cover for some super fund members in the Treasury Laws Amendment Bill 2019 is not in the best interests of her clients.

The proposed change comes after concerns some superannuation companies were offering unaffordable packages to consumers, something that Ms Doyle admits was an issue for a few providers, but not all.

After Rest conducted an investigation, the findings revealed 30,000 hardworking Bundaberg residents would not be able to afford to live on their savings for more than two weeks, if they were unable to work due to injury or illness.

The Wide Bay rate was much higher than the Queensland average.

"In regional Australia, 50% of people are more likely to claim on their insurance in super than city people," Ms Doyle said. "People in regional areas don't necessarily have access to the same level of health and rehab, nor do they have the same work flexibility.

"If something happens to you and you can't work in your current job, there aren't lots of other jobs available."

Ms Doyle said people in regional areas needed the insurance which was a cost-effective option within their superannuation and meant they could access income protection if they were unable to work.

"People in regional areas can have higher cases of Type Two Diabetes and heart disease or challenges with dangerous working environments," she said.

"That means they can get excluded from insurance or insurance gets loaded up with a higher cost, so it's really a system to ensure all Australians can get some sort of cover when they do suffer from an illness or something horrible happens in the family."

Ms Doyle said turning off the policy would also exclude part-time and casual workers and individuals who had previously taken out a policy.

Comment was sought from the federal government.