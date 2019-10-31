New lash business opening at Agnes

Christine Barber will be opening a new lash business in Agnes Water next month.

AN Agnes Water business owner is aiming to fill a gap in the beauty market and open opportunities to other businesses.

Christine Barber has started a lash business, Ooh La La Lashes and Co, which will operate out of the Sandcastle Resort at Agnes Water.

Mrs Barber has spent 20 years working in the medical industry including as a practice nurse with eye surgeons.

"I thought I might as well stick with what I know, which is eyes," Mrs Barber said.

"I'm comfortable doing procedures around eyes."

Since working in the medical field Mrs Barber has completed training and certification for lash extensions, lifts and tinting.

"Another reason I started was there used to be a lady doing lashes here and she left," Mrs Barber said.

"I ask the girls around town who have their lashes done where they're going and they're all going to Bundaberg."

Alongside her own business, Mrs Barber is hoping to open the space up for health and beauty businesses to operate in.

"I've hooked up with another therapist who will lease the room - she does remedial massage and therapy," she said.

"We might also have a tanning girl.

"It will be a united health and beauty sort of thing."

The business is expected to be open by the end of November at the Sandcastle Resort on Captain Cook drive.

To book an appointment call 0401 098 303 or visit Ooh La La Lashes & Co on Facebook.