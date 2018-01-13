New lake opens in time for holiday fun

COOLING OFF: Kreston Ramage, Stuart Webb, Morgan Faul, Romy Field and Isaia Richards cool off at the Extreme Youth Camp at Bucca Retreat.

COOLING OFF: Kreston Ramage, Stuart Webb, Morgan Faul, Romy Field and Isaia Richards cool off at the Extreme Youth Camp at Bucca Retreat. Max Fleet BUN021011CAMP2

FOR the first time in decade, the lake at Bucca Retreat is open to the public and people can't get enough.

While home to one of the region's only waterslides, there is now a range of activities the whole family to enjoy in between.

Manager Jamin Fleming said the lake has been used by private booking before but since hiring a lifeguard, they'd opened it to the public to enjoy.

"We wanted to give people more to do when they come out to use the slide,” he said.

"People can now spend more time out here.

"We've got canoes, fishing, swimming, jumping castles and of course the waterslide.”

Mr Fleming said they have eight canoes on the water and lifejackets for hire - but if people have a canoe of their own, they can bring it with them.

In this heat, he said there had been a tonne of people travel down to the retreat, some have even ventured down from Gladstone.

He said the lake was fully stocked with great hard-fighting Australian bass, but these must be released for other fishers to enjoy.

The retreat sold out of waterslide time slots on January 9 and 10.

"It's very hot, so spots are selling out quickly on the waterslide,” he said.

"But people are loving the canoes.”

Based on the success of opening the lake to the public, Mr Fleming said it would be open on school and public holidays in the future.

To book your spot, visit Bucca Retreat's Facebook page or phone 0429 778 875.

The retreat can be found at 144 Kliedons Rd, Bucca.

Costs at the lake: Cash only, life jacket hire $2/hr, canoeing $10/hr, waterslide: $10/hr, fishing $5/day.