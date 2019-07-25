Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.
The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.
Motoring

New Korean compact SUV to become key market player

Grant Edwards
24th Jul 2019 5:14 PM

Prepare for Kia to take another step up the popularity ladder. The compact Seltos SUV will arrive in Australia before the end of this year.

Slightly larger than the Kona from sister company Hyundai, the new Korean-made Seltos is expected to be priced from the mid-$20,000 realm drive-away.

At that price it will be imposing up against the Kona, as well as segment leaders in the Mitsubishi ASX, Mazda CX-3 and Honda HR-V.

It'll land in four grades: S, Sport, Sport+ and GT-Line.

 

The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.
The Kia Seltos will be in Australian showrooms later this year.

 

When it arrives in Australia two four-cylinder petrol engines will be available, a turbocharged 130kW/265Nm 1.6-litre donk and a base variant 2.0-litre non-turbo unit that will generate 110kW.

Basic features will include 16-inch alloys, Halogen DRLs, cruise control, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rear camera and sensors, auto emergency braking and lane-keep assist. That's most of your style, infotainment and safety gear like autonemous emergency braking.

 

 

future models kia australia kia seltos motoring new kia suv
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Pitt's advice to jobseekers

    premium_icon Pitt's advice to jobseekers

    Politics DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has pushed back against calls to raise the Newstart payment.

    What's in store as boutique reopens its doors

    premium_icon What's in store as boutique reopens its doors

    Business Frock shop looking forward to serving customers

    Gold Coast developer snaps up 21 lots in Woodgate

    premium_icon Gold Coast developer snaps up 21 lots in Woodgate

    Council News 'It's a real boost for the Woodgate area'

    Wide Bay patients benefit from 50,000 surgeries

    premium_icon Wide Bay patients benefit from 50,000 surgeries

    Health Almost 50,000 surgeries were performed on Wide Bay patients