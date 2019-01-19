New kids on the block for Past Highs

NEW GUNS: New Past Highs Combined Country recruits Ben Davey and Arden Lankowski will play for the first time together today.

CRICKET: If you thought there were just two sides capable of winning this year's division 1 Bundaberg Cricket Association premiership, three players want to change your mind.

Past Highs Combined Country have added Ben Davey, Arden Lankowski and Keegan Lankowski to the team, hoping those three will provide the side with its first ever finals appearance since the club merged.

The side is currently third and on track to play in the finals, but must finish ahead of Norths, in last, to qualify.

The players will play their first match together against their former club, The Waves, at Salter Oval this afternoon.

"It's good to be back out on the paddock in Bundaberg,” Arden said

"And great to be playing with a great bunch of guys.”

Arden has played sporadically in the competition for the past few years, making one appearance for The Waves in three of the past four years as he pursued a career with Valleys in Brisbane.

His last full season was in 2014 when he made 84 in the division 1 grand final to help the side to the premiership against Brothers.

"I got lucky enough to play a couple of Queensland games and moved to Brisbane and got well looked after,” Arden said.

"But that fell short, which was on my own behalf.”

Arden said he hoped to provide good chat, banter and skills to help the club go forward.

He added the focus was to bring success to the club and play with his brother.

"That's definitely one of the reasons (success), I spoke to my brother Keegan who was the main influence in me coming to Past Highs,” Arden said.

"It would have been easy for me to go to The Waves but going to a team that needs help makes it a bigger challenge for myself.

"It is also a good thing for Bundaberg cricket in general.”

Arden said it would be interesting playing against former teammates today.

"There's always going to be banter in cricket, that's general, but no one is going to cross the line and be silly,” he said.

"I'm still friends with most of them, so there is going to be good chat.”

Davey, who made his debut last week, said the additions made the team tough to beat with a grand final now the goal for the team.

"We've got a great squad now,” he said.

"That's the goal of course (win), come out and play our best cricket.

Davey said it would be a good upset if Past High could do it.

The side takes on The Waves at 12.30pm.