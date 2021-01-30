New junior group to sow the seeds for future generation

Tori Bowden, Chair of the Junior Advisory Group out the front of the Ag Tech Hub in Bargara.

Burnett Mary Regional Group has announced a new membership initiative for 13 to 17 year olds interested in the environment and learning about natural resource management.

The Junior Advisory Group (JAG) is a youth membership initiative within BMRG that will contribute to the development, implementation and promotion of environmental initiatives, programs, and campaigns.

Plus have a lot of fun along the way with different events and activities.

With the set up of the Junior Advisory group there is an opportunity to take on a more active role within one of the four extension committees which cover the Burnett Mary Region.

BMRG is also looking for four junior board director positions to be filled which will be at the helm of driving strategy for the JAG membership.

The position of Chair has already been filled by Tori Bowden, 15, who is studying at Shalom College Bundaberg.

She said she was honoured to be the chair of the initiative.

"I am honoured to be the chair of such a great youth initiative, this is a fantastic opportunity, and I am looking forward to the establishment of the junior board," she said.

"This program has so much potential to change society's perspective on the youth in the region and allow them to make a positive difference in areas of importance and achieve outcomes that will benefit future generations."

BMRG CEO Shelia Charlesworth said the group would be important to communicate their message across the Burnett Mary region. .

"I am absolutely delighted to announce the BMRG Junior Advisory Group, led by the junior board, and to be a part of future planning to engage with younger members and school groups who have supported BMRG over a number of years and who are vital to future sustainable education practices for our ecosystems and to carry on the good work that their past ancestors and family have," she said.

"This group is going to be extremely important in communicating our message across the Burnett Mary region, to improve sustainable practices and healthy ecosystems, and building the capacity of the youth in the region to assist farmers, industry groups and community groups to enhance our beautiful region."

For more information and to review the position descriptions to apply, click here.

