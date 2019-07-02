Menu
VIDEO: New ‘jumping’ spider species found in QLD

by Nicole Pierre
2nd Jul 2019 2:13 PM
Measuring just 4-5mm long, these five new spiders species can be hard to spot. Yet they're no ordinary arachnid, known for their special courtship dance performed by the males to woo the females by kicking their hairy legs in the air.

Measuring just 4-5mm long, the brushed jumping spiders can be difficult to find.

Dr Baehr said the spiders were first spotted while she was on an excursion with other researchers at Cape York Peninsula.

Yet finding the five new spiders took a lot of patience.

"My colleagues took a net and had to patiently lie on the grass for hours in order to catch them," she said.

Four of the five spiders were found on Queensland's coast while the fifth was from New South Wales.

One of the species of brushed jumping spider discovered by researchers. Picture: Queensland Museum
