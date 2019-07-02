VIDEO: New ‘jumping’ spider species found in QLD

Measuring just 4-5mm long, these five new spiders species can be hard to spot. Yet they're no ordinary arachnid, known for their special courtship dance performed by the males to woo the females by kicking their hairy legs in the air.

Dr Baehr said the spiders were first spotted while she was on an excursion with other researchers at Cape York Peninsula.

Yet finding the five new spiders took a lot of patience.

"My colleagues took a net and had to patiently lie on the grass for hours in order to catch them," she said.

Four of the five spiders were found on Queensland's coast while the fifth was from New South Wales.