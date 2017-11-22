New juice bar has all your health food treats

Latoya Dorron and Lili Jessop at Bow and Arrow Juice Bar in Bargara.

A NEW juice bar right near the beach is bringing a slice of the Sunshine Coast to the region.

Bow and Arrow has just opened in Bargara with a focus on healthy snacks.

Owner Darren Roberts opened the cafe on Monday and said the project stemmed from wanting to "start fresh".

"I built it all from scratch myself in just over three-and-a-half months," he said.

Mr Roberts said a love for the laidback Bargara vibe was what set him on the path to opening his first cafe.

He said what started off as an idea for a juice and smoothie bar had transformed into much more.

"On weekends people would walk past and ask what coffee we make so it really evolved to do that and then we started making salads and sweets and it has continued to grow," he said.

Mr Roberts said his unique design reflected a boho and rustic vibe.

"We felt like the area needed a point of difference," he said.

"It is sort of like a Sunshine Coast or Brisbane cafe right in Bargara.

"We came up with the name based on the quote - an arrow can only be shot by pulling it backwards. When life is dragging you back with difficulties it means it is going to launch you into something great so focus and keep on aiming."

Not only does Bow and Arrow serve up delicious food and drink, they also stock gifts and beach items and you can hire one of their trikes to wander around the area with.

"Before we started we heard a lot of feedback about there not being anything that served healthy food in the town.

"We have taken that all on board."

Bow and Arrow employs five staff and is open every day of the week from 6.30am-3.30pm."

The menu includes acai bowls, smoothie bowls, gourmet sandwiches and coffee.