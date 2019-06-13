New judge appointed to District Court of Queensland

A NEW judge has today been appointed to the District Court of Queensland, along with three new magistrates.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said Ken Barlow QC would be appointed to the District Court.

"Mr Barlow has more than 33 years' experience in commercial law and litigation,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"Mr Barlow also served for 11 years as a sessional member of QCAT and has volunteered in several capacities with a particular focus on mentoring indigenous lawyers.”

Mrs D'Ath said Kurt Fowler, Bronwyn Hartigan and Peter Saggers would be appointed as magistrates.

"Mr Fowler has two decades of experience in the law and has regularly appeared in all criminal court levels,” she said.

Mr Fowler will be appointed to Ipswich and Beaudesert for three years.

Ms Hartigan was called to the bar in 2005.

"Ms Hartigan has experience in general practice, criminal, family commercial, equity, personal injury law and inquests,” the Attorner General said.

Ms Hartigan will be appointed to Bundaberg until the end of this year then Mackay for two years.

"Mr Saggers has practised law since 1989 holding positions at Legal Aid Queensland and as a Partner at respected firm, Howden Saggers Lawyers. In 2008, Mr Saggers was accredited as a Queensland Law Society specialist in criminal law” Mrs D'Ath said.

Mr Saggers will be appointed to Caboolture until the end of this year then Charleville for two years.

Mrs D'Ath congratulated the appointees.

"The new appointments will bring a wealth experience to our Magistrates Court and District Court,” she said.