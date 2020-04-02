New Jobs Hub ready for workers and employers

Minister for Resources Keith Pitt said the Jobs Hub would help identify where jobs were and help move people into those roles quickly.

AN INITIATIVE to connect employers and those looking for work was launched earlier today.

Member for Hinkler and Resources Minister Keith Pitt said the initiative would help identify where jobs are and help move people looking for work into those roles quickly.

“I know there are many people in the community, including businesses, who are doing it tough at the moment,” Mr Pitt said.

“This Jobs Hub will connect those who are looking for work directly with those employers who are experiencing a demand for their services, so we can get more people into the jobs.”

Mr Pitt encouraged employers looking to hire to email the Workforce Contact Centre to be connected with a number of supports to get their workforce on board.

The launch of the Jobs Hub comes as a round of 44 new job vacancies were advertised in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay area through employment website SEEK.

State Employment Minister Shannon Fentiman said she know it was a tough time for the region with jobs virtually evaporating overnight.

“The 44 job vacancies in Bundaberg and Wide Bay offer hope as we work together through a challenging time for our community,” Ms Fentiman said.

“We want to assist businesses as much as possible during this crisis to stay open and keep staff employed.

“That’s why the Palaszczuk Government has introduced $4 billion in COVID-19 assistance measures.

“This assistance includes a $200 credit for 2.1 million Queensland households to help with water and electricity costs.

“And, $2.5 billion in worker and industry support, such as payroll tax relief, assistance for businesses renting government-owned buildings, plus help to get unemployed Queenslanders into jobs in sectors with a shortage of workers.

“We’re working creatively and collaboratively with industry to keep as many Queenslanders in work as we can.

“The Palaszczuk Government’s assistance and the programs offered by the Federal Government will help Bundaberg and Wide Bay bounce back stronger once COVID-19 has been defeated.

“It’s an investment in our future.”

Employers interested in the services offered by the Jobs Hub and want support to connect with potential candidates can email the Department of Education, Skills and Employment at workforce@dese.gov.au

An up to date list of a selection of businesses and organisations that are currently hiring, and how to contact them, can be found at: www.dese.gov.au/covid-19/jobs-hub.