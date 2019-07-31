NEW JOBS: $400k for council to crack down on illegal dumping

DUMPED: More than a dozen mattresses were spotted littering the embankment between the Burnett River and McGills Road last week. There was also tyres and rubbish sighted along that stretch. Bundaberg Regional Council is investigating. Thanks to the Queensland Government the council will soon have two more people to investigate illegal dumping in the region.

THE Palaszczuk Government is serious about cracking down on illegal dumping and littering and has provided $400,000 to four councils, including Bundaberg, as part of a pilot partnership program to combat this issue.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government was providing funding to Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, Gold Coast and Townsville councils to help increase jobs to combat illegal dumping.

"The funding is helping the four councils employ an extra two people each on the ground to investigate and respond to illegal dumping in their regions," Minister Enoch said.

Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey thanked the State Government for its partnership approach.

"There is no excuse for illegal dumping. People who do this are harming the environment and causing distress for neighbours and visitors to natural areas," he said.

There are a range of fines that apply for illegal dumping, depending on the circumstances, including fines of up to $667,250 for corporations that are found to be illegally dumping waste.

Ms Enoch said illegal dumping cost Queensland communities millions of dollars each year in clean-up costs.