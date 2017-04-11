New jewellery store opens in Bundaberg

FINER THINGS: Kate Marland and mother Kay Warner in the new Warners Fine Jewellery store in Bourbong St.

LIKE all fine things in life, Kate Marland's new business should be enjoyed slowly.

Since moving to Bundaberg with husband Tom and three small sons just over 12 months ago, Mrs Marland has fallen in love with the community and convinced her parents, Michael and Kay Warner, to move here too.

Now the family is in place, Mrs Marland has opened Warners Fine Jewellery store with dad Michael at the helm as master jeweller.

Mrs Marland is the fourth generation to go into the family business, which specialises in creating one-off custom designs that Mr Warner sketches by hand.

With more than 50 years in the industry, including owning his own store in Noosa, Mr Warner is one of the few jewellers around who still hand-crafts his pieces, using different tools collected over the five decades.

LIKE A DIAMOND: Kate Marland and her mother Kay Warner in the new Warner's Fine Jewellery store in Bourbong St. Craig Warhurst

Mrs Marland said Warners could "make anything” their customers desired and all manufacturing, diamond and gemstone setting, repairs and resizing were done in the workshop.

Twice a year the family travels overseas on a buying trip to purchase gemstones and, since opening last Monday, two stones have been purchased and are currently being worked on.

Aside from the precious gems and art deco-inspired rings, Warners also has a range of pearls and some more colourful hand-made pieces from a jeweller in Yamba.

The store itself has been styled by Mrs Marland, who has sourced a range of panama hats, Lemon Canary candles and various artworks from her own private collection that are all available to purchase.

Michael Warner works on a new piece at Warners Fine Jewellery. Craig Warhurst

But if you think Mrs Marland had a hand in the design of her own wedding ring, you'd be wrong. Husband Tom, a lawyer with his own practice, left the design of his then future wife's ring in the hands of her father because, after all, a father knows best.

Asked what he enjoyed most about being a jeweller, Mr Warner paused.

"Being creative, it's very satisfying,” he said.

"Jewellery is a very sentimental thing for people.”

The response from the community to the store opening has been "fantastic”, Mrs Marland said.

The store, at 78 Bourbong St, is open Monday-Friday 9.30am-4.30pm and Saturdays 9.30am-noon.