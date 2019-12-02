New indigenous festival will look back 60,000 years

GIDARJIL Development Corporation is bringing a new festival to the region to celebrate the more than 60,000 years of Aboriginal history in the Wide Bay Burnett.

The 1770 Cultural Connections Immersion Festival is scheduled to run on May 29-30 next year, aiming to showcase the true history of the region as it has been experienced by Aboriginal peoples.

Gidarjil general manager Dr Kerry Blackman said the festival would involve music, cultural performances, language lessons, arts and crafts workshops and kids’ entertainment, but it was going to be far from a local fete.

“We’ll be telling our story through our eyes and telling the true history – it’s not a form of protest – but we’ll be celebrating all the good things about our culture – and we’ve got a lot of good things about our culture and our people,” Dr Blackman said.

The festival will take place one month after what will be the 250th anniversary of the crew of the Endeavour making landfall in Australia.

And while it’s a celebration of Aboriginal culture, it will be a sobering occasion for many.

“There’s no way Aboriginal people would be celebrating the arrival of Captain Cook,” Dr Blackman said.

“He was the first one to breach our border security in Australia back in 1770.

“And then wave after wave of ships coming from England – and on those ships were mostly convicts, prostitutes and criminals who were let loose here in Australia and that’s what caused the destruction of our people in relation to the massacres, murders … the decimation of our language, our whole system, way of life.

“A lot of our people were rounded up – either shot and murdered and massacred or put in chains, you know?”