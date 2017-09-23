New ideas flow in for Agnes Water surf club

NO MORE: The Agnes Water Surf Lifesaving Club used to be open to guests but other options are now being considered.

NO MORE: The Agnes Water Surf Lifesaving Club used to be open to guests but other options are now being considered. Rob Black

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THE long-running debt that has plagued the Agnes Water Surf Lifesaving Club is gone.

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said it was a big deal for the club.

He did not want to say how much their previous debt was.

"The club has certainly had its turmoils over the years but any one who has been involved has only ever had the club's best interests at heart," Mr Holden said.

"There's been nothing untoward going on, it's just that these things happen in sporting clubs."

Mr Holden said one of the biggest problems the club had was the debt hanging over it's head from building a surf lifesaving club, in 2010.

Previously there was a supporters' club upstairs and some other ventures, which Mr Holden said had not been very successful.

"That's helped contribute to the debt of the club but that's not the main reason, there was significant debt there just from borrowing money to build the club house," he said.

"But we've been able to wipe that debt, so it's a clean slate now.

"I think for people in the community that's really important to know."

Mr Holden said it was a huge relief for the club's members too.

The club will now look at what they can do with the upstairs of the clubhouse to earn an income.

"I very much doubt we'll go down the track of a bar/restaurant type venture again because they've proven to not be successful," Mr Holden said. "But we've had a fair bit of interest in different activities, so hopefully we can look at that."

The association is in the middle of renewing its lease with the Department of Natural Resources and Mines and just needs a final tick of approval.

"It's just about getting some positivity back in the community that the club is not going anywhere," Mr Holden said.