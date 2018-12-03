Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HSV Sportscat
HSV Sportscat "Look Pack"
Motoring

HSV expands Sportscat tough ute range

by Dom Tripolone
3rd Dec 2018 5:45 PM

HSV is giving the people what they want. More utes.

With ute sales continuing to soar in a struggling new car market, HSV has added a third version to its Colorado Sportscat range.

The new Sportscat "Look Pack" sits between the entry-level Sportscat and the top-shelf Sportscat+.

HSV has loaded it up with a range of top-spec gear as its tries to bridge the gap between the two earlier releases.

Look Pack adds the exterior touches of the Sportscat+ including the grille, fender flares, hard tonneau and 18-inch alloy wheels.

It also gets the ride height and all-terrain tyres of the Sportscat+ along with premium interior kit including leather and suede sport seats.

The Look Pack variant receives all the visual clues from the range-topping Sportscat+.
The Look Pack variant receives all the visual clues from the range-topping Sportscat+.

The Look Pack is priced from $62,490 before on-roads. Automatic transmission adds $2200.

Production has begun on what HSV boss Tim Jackson believes will add flexibility to the range.

"The rugged styling cues of the Sportscat+ have been exceptionally well received by customers and HSV dealers alike," says Jackson.

"The introduction of the Look Pack now provides buyers with three distinctive Sportscat specification and pricing alternatives to suit work and lifestyle requirements," he says.

The Sportscats are powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel (147kW/500Nm) that drives all four wheels.

car advice cars news dual cab ute hsv sportscat motoring

Top Stories

    Born to be a midwife: Fay Schmeider retires

    premium_icon Born to be a midwife: Fay Schmeider retires

    News AFTER 42 years of continual service, and thousands of babies delivered, Bundaberg's longest serving midwife has hung up her nurses cap for the last time.

    Eerie escape: Man saves 'guardian angel' as fire closes in

    premium_icon Eerie escape: Man saves 'guardian angel' as fire closes in

    Environment RESIDENTS details his 'nightmarish' flee from the Deepwater fires

    Aldi backs new laws to stamp out slavery in supply chains

    premium_icon Aldi backs new laws to stamp out slavery in supply chains

    Business Retail giant says new laws a step in right direction

    FIRE UPDATES: Curtis Island bushfire warning downgraded

    FIRE UPDATES: Curtis Island bushfire warning downgraded

    News Two fires are currently burning at Curtis Island and Lowmead.

    Local Partners