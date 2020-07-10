New HQ: Rebranding just the beginning for local business

NEW CHAPTER: Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre has been rebranded as Regional Business HQ with manager Marcus McCormick and chairperson Jenny Gregg.

A ROSE by any other name is still as sweet, and the rebranding of a local organisation is set to prove as much.

In a move to modernise the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre has streamlined its services under the new name of Regional Business HQ.

Chairperson Jenny Gregg said the rebranding reflected the fact the not-for-profit organisation supported businesses across many areas of the Wide Bay Burnett region.

She said for the past 12 months they had been working on a strategic plan for 2020-2025 with the name-change being one of the final pieces of the puzzle.

Manager Marcus McCormick said they worked out the direction for the organisation first and then married the brand to what they wanted to achieve.

He said they wanted to ensure the name encompassed the entirety of services on offer, which included the Generator Bundaberg and Gympie and business advisory services.

Some changes to the building’s aesthetics would be included in their modernisation process.

“We’re progressing a plan to modernise our facilities, so that we’re going to have either a new facility or a modernised existing facility,” Mr McCormick said.

Next year, Regional Business HQ will celebrate thirty years of service delivery to the business community and Mr McCormick said they were working to ensure the sustainability of the organisation for many years to come.

Their six pillar strategic plan highlights service delivery excellence; people resources and skills; marketing; revenue growth and asset optimisation; effective governance and collaboration.

While the past several months has seen many businesses have to change their plans, Ms Gregg said the pandemic didn’t have an impact on their strategic plan moving forward.

Mr McCormick said if anything COVID-19 had solidified the importance of their organisation.

He said they were hammered with inquiries when coronavirus hit.

“With covid we’re going to see a massive change in the way that businesses operate; we have seen already and will continue to see a massive change in the business landscape, in the economic landscape, and we need to be agile as an organisation to have the ability to adjust to what businesses need,” he said.

“I think the way that we’re structuring ourselves with our plan and our branding allows us to be able to move with the needs.”

Just over a week with the new look, Mr McCormick said it had been positively received by tenants and stakeholders.

Since inception, the organisation has grown to employ eight staff and now runs a twenty-eight space business incubator and conference centre within the Bundaberg CBD.

As their business is often in supporting other regional businesses, they’ve sought help from other locals to design the local, signs and new website.

For more information head to their Facebook page.

