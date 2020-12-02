Menu
success smart medical doctor working with operating room as concept
News

NEW HOSPITAL: Proposed features for emergency department

Mikayla Haupt
2nd Dec 2020 5:00 AM
WHEN it comes to health, there are myriad reasons you may find yourself in an emergency room.

As work continues on the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment Project some of the proposed features of an emergency department have been revealed.

According to the project’s latest update, the proposed hospital will have more beds, treatment areas, emergency department bays and operating theatres to cater for the region’s growing and

ageing population.

BIG PLANS: Artist impressions of the redeveloped Bundaberg Hospital.
The site also has ample space for future expansion of health services, when needed.

Some of the proposed features include: a dedicated children’s treatment zone and waiting area, and a satellite medical imaging unit (general x-ray, CT and ultrasound), to provide rapid access to diagnostic imaging.

Close proximity to the rooftop helipad and an increased number of ambulance bays have also been outlined, along with a behavioural assessment unit to provide appropriate health care in a separate, specialised environment within the ED.

The emergency department was one of many facets outlined in the latest project update.

The detailed business case is expected to be presented to the Queensland Government in 2021 for consideration.

Community consultation for the project is open until February 14 2021 and will help guide further development of the detailed business case.

